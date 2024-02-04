Rideshare drivers in Las Vegas prep for Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS, Neva. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The big game brings big opportunities for rideshare drivers on Super Bowl weekend, including potential extra cash.

Transportation in and around the Las Vegas Strip will be limited due to road closures and dozens of events taking place, but Super Bowl LVIII is expected to be a lot different logistically compared to November's Formula One Grand Prix race.

Even for part-time drivers financial opportunities like surcharges are a potential touchdown, and some events are already listed on apps for rideshare drivers to book.

Locals are anticipated to be a big factor for keep the money flowing.

"I think it'd be a better weekend and a better week. I think f1 was very disorganized. I think a lot of that was controlled by how many road closures there were the strip was very isolated. And I think super will won't be like that. I am a 12:00am to 7:00am driver. So I am in primetime for what's Vegas customer. But all day long, I think there'll be incentives for people to pick up, not just from the airport, but bringing people in or out. If you look in your Uber app, if you're a driver currently, you can see that there are events that are up already up for next week. I know there's going to be some old NFL guys here. There's going to be you know, people, some kids who are excited. This is their first football game like this. It's going to be amazing. I think I'm really excited to hear these people's stories." Lightning Yumeku, rideshare driver

The Taxi Authority announced it's adding a $10 surcharge for all rides from February 9-12.