Skip to Content
National-World

Mardi Gras parades underway, paradegoers prepare for changes in weather

By , ,
today at 3:45 PM
Published 4:05 PM

NEW ORLEANS, Loui. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Parade season is in full effect in New Orleans, Louisiana (NOLA) as Mardi Gras begins.

Several parades are taking place in New Orleans and the surrounding parishes this weekend.

The Krewes of Eve, Excalibur, Hercules, and Omega all had parades on Friday evening that featured floats, bands, dance groups and the iconic NOLA beads.

There are also parades taking place Saturday, but some have been rescheduled due to weather.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content