Mardi Gras parades underway, paradegoers prepare for changes in weather

NEW ORLEANS, Loui. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Parade season is in full effect in New Orleans, Louisiana (NOLA) as Mardi Gras begins.

Several parades are taking place in New Orleans and the surrounding parishes this weekend.

The Krewes of Eve, Excalibur, Hercules, and Omega all had parades on Friday evening that featured floats, bands, dance groups and the iconic NOLA beads.

There are also parades taking place Saturday, but some have been rescheduled due to weather.