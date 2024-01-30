Skip to Content
Dunkin Donuts sued by lactose intolerant customers

today at 6:57 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Dunkin Donuts is being sued for $5 million by lactose intolerant customers.

The class action lawsuit was filed by a group of lactose intolerant customers who say the coffee and donut chain overcharged them for non-diary alternatives.

According to the suit, the plaintiff's ordered drinks that included milk as part of the regular menu item and were charged up to $2.25 for them to be made with alternatives such as soy, oat, coconut, or almond milk.

The lawsuit claims that lactose intolerance is a disability and charging for accomodating people with the disorder is a violation of the americans with disabilities act.

Individuals with lactose intolerance are unable to fully digest the sugar, lactose, in milk.

