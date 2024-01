(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - NASCAR great Cale Yarborough has died. The NASCAR Hall of Famer was the first driver to win three consecutive series championships back in the mid-1970s.

Yarborough won the Southern 500 at Darlington five times and the Daytona 500 four times.

He won 83 races during his NASCAR career, tying him with Jimmie Johnson for fifth on NASCAR's all-time career wins list.

He died Sunday at the age of 84.