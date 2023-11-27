Skip to Content
Four-year-old American girl, released by Hamas, reunites with family

today at 12:47 PM
Published 1:02 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Hospital staff shares the first photos of four-year-old Abigail Edan after her release from Hamas.

The photos were taken at Schneider Children's Medical Center in Israel (SCMCI) Monday.

Abigail is smiling as she reunites with extended family members, including her grandparents, and aunt and uncle.

Sadly, both of Abigail's parents were killed in the Hamas attack on October 7.

Hamas is expected to free more women and children as the pause in fighting continues for at least two more days.

