Taco Bell resolves dispute with New Jersey restaurant

October 25, 2023 7:07 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The phrase "Taco Tuesday" is now free to use by everyone in the U.S. thanks to Taco Bell.

On Wednesday, the food chain said it resolved a dispute with Gregory's Restaurant & Bar in New Jersey. It was the 50th and final state holding the Taco Tuesday trademark registration.

The milestone comes after Taco John's relinquished their registration for the phrase in 49 states earlier this summer.

In a statement, Gregory's said, "We recognize Taco Tuesday is widely celebrated and embraced beyond our four walls," adding that it is excited to share the phrase with the entire New Jersey community.

To celebrate, Taco Bell is offering New Jersey rewards members a free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos on November 21st through the Taco Bell app!

