The launch served as the 16th flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission, which has previously launched eight other Starlink missions.

The Falcon 9 had liftoff in Cape Canaveral, Florida, sending 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX held one of their Starlink launch Tuesday evening.

