No Powerball winners in Saturday's drawing, passing $1 billion

today at 10:37 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Powerball jackpot pushed past the $1 billion mark after no players hit it big Saturday night.

The drawing produced more than 2.5 million winning tickets across the country matching all five white ball numbers, including two $2 million, multiplier-enhanced tickets in Indiana and North Carolina.

However, no ticket matched the five white numbers and the red powerball.

At an estimated $1.04 billion, the new jackpot is the game's second largest this year and fourth largest in the history of the game.

The next Powerball drawing is set to take place Monday night.

