Illinois funeral home under investigation over mishandling human remains

SPRINGFIELD, Illi. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - A gruesome story from Illinois where authorities are investigating a funeral home's treatment and handling of human remains.

"The family of the deceased had explained to me that the funeral home in questions already provided cremains of their loved one. Unfortunately, I had to tell the daughters of the deceased that the remains of their mother. their mother was still in the hospital morgue," said Jim Allmon, Coroner for Sangamon County.

Allmon says investigations have led to uncovering more instances where Heinz Funeral Home provided families ashes of a loved one even though a cremation never occurred. They've discovered that medallions that help identify loved ones weren't accurate.

"That medallion would have the four-digit or five-digit pin on it. those numbers when we're approaching these families are not coming back to their loved ones. they're coming back to loved ones who went through Heinz Funeral Home previously," Allmon shared.

"I just can't imagine putting myself in that situation"

Allmon said he doesn't know the specific numbers of families who may have dealt with this situation. Allmon also said the coroner's office, as well as several law enforcement agencies, entered the funeral home to check it out.

"There, we discovered the remains of three individuals that were not in a refrigerated setting. and in an advanced state of decomposition. they were unable to be identified at that time," Allmon explained.

Allmon discussed the situation further over a Zoom interview, where he said he's met with families affected by this situation.

"Again, trying to absorb the passing of somebody that they loved and then when they are moving through the grieving process and trying to grieve appropriately to have something like this happen. I just can't imagine putting myself in that situation," Allmon expressed.

Media within the county reached out to Heinz funeral home for a response, but did not hear back.