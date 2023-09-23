Florida alligator suspected on eating a person

LARGO, Flor. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - An alligator suspected of eating a person has been caught and killed in florida.

A Florida resident, Ja'Marcus Bullard, shared grisly details about what he witnessed.

An afternoon stroll to a job interview brought divers, deputies and distress to a Largo neighborhood on Friday.

"I just happened to look over into this lake and I saw the alligator head, but then once I looked closer, it had like a bottom like torso in its mouth," Bullard explained.

Bullard said he didn't believe what he was seeing.

"My brain was trying to like not believe it. But like it was real," Bullard spoke.

Investigating the incident

Aerial footage shows crews pulling that gator out of McKay Creek, just north of Ridgecrest Park and witnesses say it was killed.

"They told us it was 13 feet long and it was a second gator that was bigger. The helicopters picked up a heat signature from the infared, but they couldn't get it," Bullard said.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FFWCC) are investigating this incident.

But as those crews cleared out, those who live in and walk around this neighborhood say they're left afraid.

"My kids walk by there all the time, so it's really scary," said one Florida resident.

"It's scary, and it's a lot of kids that come from school and they walk this way. They don't have any like gates or anything," Bullard shared.