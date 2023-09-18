Nine boys recaptured following an escape from a Pennsylvania facility

MORGANTOWN, Penn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Nine teenage boys who escaped from a facility in Morgantown Sunday night are back in custody Monday.

Police confirmed Monday morning that four of the boys went to a random house before 6:00am Eastern Time, banged on the door, and gave up after being out in the woods all night long.

They were cold and dirty when they were taken back into custody. The other five were recaptured after they tried to steal a truck and trailer nearby.

They were taken into custody with little or no resistance.

Officials say they escaped the facility Sunday night after overpowering two guards and stole their keys.

All nine of the escapees, who range from 15- to 17-years-old, will now face additional charges related to the escape.