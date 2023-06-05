Oklahoma train derailed and overturned, railroad crews clean up

MARLOW, Okla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A train derailed and overturned Sunday in the small south Oklahoma town of Marlow.

Neighbors nearby were told to stay away from the scene as officials continue the cleanup process Monday. A resident near the crash scene said it sounded like "multiple fighter jets" were right on top of her house.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Marlow is about 70 miles south of Oklahoma City.