Oklahoma train derailed and overturned, railroad crews clean up

By ,
today at 12:39 PM
Published 12:51 PM

MARLOW, Okla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A train derailed and overturned Sunday in the small south Oklahoma town of Marlow.

Neighbors nearby were told to stay away from the scene as officials continue the cleanup process Monday. A resident near the crash scene said it sounded like "multiple fighter jets" were right on top of her house.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Marlow is about 70 miles south of Oklahoma City.

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

