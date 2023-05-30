Skip to Content
National-World

One person dead, several others injured in South Carolina shooting

By ,
today at 7:14 AM
Published 7:23 AM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least one person was killed and several others were injured during a shooting late Monday in South Carolina.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting near storage road shortly before 10:00pm.

They found one person inside a vehicle who was pronounced dead at the scene. Five others were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two hours prior to the shooting, officers responded to a report of a large crowd in the area and found a neighborhood party. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made and no detailed description is available.

Article Topic Follows: National-World

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content