SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket, more coming to launch pad

CAPE CANAVERAL, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying two SES communications satellites Friday.

The Falcon 9 rocket launch occurred around 6:12pm Eastern from Cape Canaveral Space Force Atation.

The satellites will be part of the SES' O3B MPower Constellation, which will provide low-latency communications services to customers all over the world.

It was the 29th launch for SpaceX, with more coming to the launch pad in the coming months.