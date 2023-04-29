Skip to Content
today at 7:37 AM
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket, more coming to launch pad

CAPE CANAVERAL, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying two SES communications satellites Friday.

The Falcon 9 rocket launch occurred around 6:12pm Eastern from Cape Canaveral Space Force Atation.

The satellites will be part of the SES' O3B MPower Constellation, which will provide low-latency communications services to customers all over the world.

It was the 29th launch for SpaceX, with more coming to the launch pad in the coming months.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

