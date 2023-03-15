Southwest Airlines to increase winter staffing and improve tech

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Southwest Airlines is increasing staffing to avoid a repeat of the mass cancelations that stranded tens of thousands of passengers over the last part of 2022.

The company is facing a $350 million loss from last year's holiday debacle.

In all, the airline canceled more than 16,000 flights to close out 2022. To avoid a repeat, the airline is planning to purchase more equipment to de-ice planes and increase staffing levels.

At the time, recent cold temperatures limited the amount of time crews were able to spend on the tarmac.

Southwest is also improving its scheduling platforms to ensure appropriate staffing along with improved de-icing technology.