Car crashes into Philadelphia Police Department headquarters

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A man was taken into custody after crashing his car into the front doors of the Philadelphia Police headquarters.

The crash happened a little before 5:00am.

It appears the man made a hard turn, hopped the curb and slammed into the brass doors of the new headquarters. No skid marks were visible at the scene.

The man, who is in his 70's, was taken away in handcuffs, screaming and was later transported to the hospital.

The mini-van was later removed and crews worked on cleaning up and covering the damage caused in the crash. No injuries were reported.

