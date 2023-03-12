Chicago River dyed green in honor of St. Patrick’s Day

CHICAGO, Illi. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A beloved tradition took place Saturday as the Chicago River was dyed green in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

Two boats began the process by weaving their way down the river dropping green dye into the water.

Eventually, the whole river was a happy shade of bright green.

Crowds of people gathered to watch the process which kicks off Chicago's St. Patrick's Day festivities.

Typically, the dyeing of the Chicago river by Local 130, the Chicago Plumbers Union, occurs the Saturday before St. Patrick's Day and coincides with the city's St. Patrick's Day parade.

If you are wondering, the dye they use is a type of vegetable dye and has been called "completely nontoxic" by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

The river will stay green for only about five hours.