NASA scrubs SpaceX crew 6 launch, will be rescheduled

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - NASA has scrubbed their SpaceX crew 6 launch Monday.

In just under T-minus two and a half minutes, the launch was scrubbed due to an issue with the TEA-TEB ground system.

The crew-6 mission crew was to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center.

The Falcon 9 rocket will take crew dragon endeavor and four astronauts up to the International Space Station.

While crew-6 is commanded by veteran NASA astronaut Stephen Bowen, the rest of the crew are all on their first space mission.

NASA says it will now look to launch the SpaceX crew-6 mission at 12:24am eastern on Thursday, March 2, "pending resolution of the technical issue preventing" Monday's launch.