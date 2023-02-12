Skip to Content
today at 11:06 AM
SpaceX launched satellites into orbit Sunday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Flor. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - SpaceX launched another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit Sunday.

A Falcon 9 rocket, topped with 55 Starlink internet satellites, lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida just after midnight.

The Falcon 9's first stage returned to Earth 8.5 minutes after liftoff.

Touching down on the SpaceX droneship "a shortfall of gravitas," stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX later confirmed all 55 satellites successfully deployed a little over an hour after liftoff.

This was the company's 10th mission of the year, and the 12th launch and landing for this particular booster.

