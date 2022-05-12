Finland moves toward joining NATO amid Russia threats

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Finland’s leaders have come out in favor of applying to join NATO, and Sweden could do the same within days.

That would amount to a historic realignment on the continent 2 1/2 months after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through Moscow’s neighbors.

The Kremlin has reacted to the move by Finland by warning it will be forced to take retaliatory “military-technical” steps.