Al Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — A veteran journalist for the Al Jazeera network was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin.

Shireen Abu Akleh, a well-known Palestinian reporter for the broadcaster’s Arabic language channel, was shot and died soon afterward early Wednesday.

Another Palestinian journalist who was working as her producer was wounded but in stable condition. Al Jazeera has accused Israeli forces of "deliberately targeting and killing our colleague," and vowed to take legal action.

Israel said it is investigating the incident.

After initially suggesting she might have been killed by Palestinian fire, Israel's army chief later said that it could not be determined at this stage by whose bullet she was killed.