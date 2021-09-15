Crash in school zone kills student, critically injures 2 adults

National-World

By Josh Doering

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 7-year-old is dead and two adults are in critical condition after being hit in a school zone on the east side Tuesday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say the two-vehicle crash occurred in the 5500 block of East Washington Street just after 4 p.m. That is near the intersection of East Washington Street and North Ritter Avenue where IPS George Julian School 57 is located.

Police said one of the adults was a crossing guard. The child was a student at the school.

All three victims were transported to area hospitals. The child died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The drivers of the cars stayed at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

A neighbor who lives near the intersection told News 8 he unfortunately saw something like this coming.

“They should look around and see these 25 mile an hour speed limit signs, they got the flashing lights and they’re supposed to slow down,” Robert Lee Kassing Jr. said. “But some of them don’t they fly through here.”

He says he’s seen several scary situations over the years involving reckless driving in the area. However, he says this one has been the toughest.

“I got two grandkids and I got a daughter, so I feel for the parents, I feel sorry for them. This should have never happened,” Kassing Jr. said.

Police say two cars collided, and one or both hit the three victims. At this point, IMPD said it’s too soon to tell if it was a road rage situation, distracted driving or neither.

The school announced Tuesday night it was canceling classes Wednesday.

“Our Indianapolis Public Schools family is devastated to learn about the tragic death of one of our students at George W. Julian School 57. We extend our love and deepest sympathies to the student’s family and loved ones. We are also hoping for a full recovery for the two adults involved in the accident.” -Indianapolis Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson

