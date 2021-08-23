Video Blog: East Coast flood damages

National-World

Search continues for bodies in recent floods

TENNESSEE (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The Humphreys County Sheriff's Department confirms at least 22 people are dead from the recent flooding. Ten are reportedly still missing.

"There's houses moved off their foundation, cars in trees. I mean, this is almost biblical proportions here, like a massive tornado come through here," says Dickson resident William Flare.

https://youtu.be/BWwPKc5mk_I

Floods first hit Waverly Saturday, but locals say clean-up crews are just now realizing the full impact. Officials believe this ranks as one of the worst, if not the worst flooding cases in the state's history.

Waverly resident William E. Parrott comments, "So far as I know, my whole block is history. It has demolished Houses washed them down - I mean, this is no lie - it washed them down. Some of them just picked them up and washed them away and slammed them against other people's homes."

Connecticut & Rhode Island

https://youtu.be/h1EWLBhhXQ0

Tropical Storm Henri first hit the New England area Sunday. It caused a roadway to collapse overnight in Manchester, Connecticut.

Emergency crews say they began performing water rescues and evacuating people as soon as a flash-flood warning was triggered. Locals have reported tens of thousands of power outages, most from Rohde Island.