Tampa steps up security and coronavirus precautions ahead of Super Bowl LV

National-World

In spite of restrictions, the party gets started - NBC's Jay Gray reports

TAMPA, Fla. (NBC News) - The security presence is intense and wide spread on the ground, in the water, and from the air.

The show of forcing during Super Bowl week, anything but a game - especially in the wake of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"We released a national terrorism advisory bulletin on jan 27th concerning increased threat of domestic violent extremism." said David Pekoske, Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security.

Officials stress, there are no credible threats centered on Tampa.

"Of course at every Super Bowl security is a major issue but this year there is another big concern and it's something that we've been dealing with for the better part of a year COVID-19." said Jay Gray.

"I am actually the line manager social distancer today." said one worker.

Fewer tickets are being sold to the NFL Experience. And, you can't walk the six feet you're supposed to social distance, without seeing a reminder about the virus.

"I'm very impressed with everything they've done here with the covid, with the wash stations, the sanitizer …markings all over the ground and minimizing the crowd." said fan Dan Perkins.

It's a crowd officials and organizers are working around the clock to keep health and safe.