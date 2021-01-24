Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading to the Super Bowl

National-World

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed to the Super Bowl after defeating the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in the NFC championship Sunday.

This will be the team’s second trip to the big game. The team won its first trip to the Super Bowl in 2003 against the Oakland Raiders.

Also making history will be quarterback Tom Brady, who at 43 years old will be the oldest player to play in the Super Bowl. This will also be Brady’s 10th trip to the big game.

Super Bowl LV is scheduled for February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. This makes the Buccaneers the first team to play in a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

The winner of Sunday’s AFC championship — Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills — will go on to play the Bucs on Super Bowl Sunday.