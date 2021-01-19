For the first time in NFL history, a woman will officiate at the Super Bowl

National-World

Sarah Thomas already made history when she was named the first permanent female NFL official in 2015, and became the first female to officiate an NFL playoff game in 2019. Now, she’s about to take her accomplishments up a notch.

Thomas has been selected to be part of the officiating crew for Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida on February 7, according to the NFL, thus becoming the first woman in history to do so. She will be the down judge in the crew of eight officials, the league announced on Tuesday.

“Sarah Thomas has made history again as the first female Super Bowl official,” NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, Troy Vincent, Sr. said in a statement.

“Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honor.”