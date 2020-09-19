Poisoned letter sent to President Trump

National-World

FBI and Secret Service searching for letter's source

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Federal investigators confirm, a letter sent to President Donald Trump earlier this week contained the deadly poison ricin.

The letter texted positive for the toxin at an off-site facility that screens mail addressed to the White House. It never came near the president or any of his staff.

The FBI, Secret Service, and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are all trying to determine who sent the letter.