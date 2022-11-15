DOD speaks out on Russian missiles landing in Poland

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) - Polish media reported on Tuesday that two people died this afternoon when a projectile struck a farming area in Przewodow, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.

The State Department said they "are working with the Polish government and our NATO partners to gather more information."

Meanwhile, the Pentagon also said they are working to confirm these reports.

"First, let me go ahead and highlight upfront that we are aware of the press reports alleging that two Russian missiles have struck a location inside Poland near the Ukraine border. I can tell you that we don't have any information, at this time to corroborate those reports and are looking into this further. And so, when we do have an update to provide we'll be sure to do so," Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder spoke.

If confirmed, this would mark the first time in the war that Russian weapons have landed in a NATO country.

Russia's defense ministry denied reports, describing them as "a deliberate provocation aimed at escalating the situation."

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said that Russia fired at least 85 missiles as of today.

Most of them aimed at the country's power facilities, blacking out many cities in Ukraine.