C-130 aircraft, known as “Fat Albert,” flew low over Yuma ahead of airshows

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The C-130 aircraft known as "Fat Albert" flew low over Yuma on Tuesday ahead of the Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro and Yuma airshows.

The demonstration by the big blue plane could be seen above the military base, along with a performance by the Silent Drill Platoon.

The plane is operated by marines from the renowned Blue Angels crew and travels the country showing off its impressive maneuvers.

"So you'll see Fat Albert at every show site that we go to we attempt to do demo at every single one and yeah we travel everywhere the Blue Angels go or the show will not happen," stated Capt. Isaac Becker, a Marine C-130 Pilot of the Blue Angels.

The Yuma and NAF El Centro airshows are taking place on Saturday, March 9.