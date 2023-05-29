Locals give tribute to veterans on Memorial Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The silence as a bugle played taps and a traditional gun salute served as key reminders to those who gave their all during a Memorial Day ceremony in Yuma.

Locals and various groups gathered Monday for a day of remembrance.

A brief program took place at East Wetland Park Monday morning and a second event at Desert Lawn Memorial Park.

Speakers took to the podium to address the crowd with words of remembrance and patriotism including Walt Blakesly of the American Legion Post 19.

“Freedom is never free it has to be paid for with the lives of those who served and died," stated Blakesly.

Color Guards from Yuma Proving Ground, Yuma Sheriff’s Office, and two units of the Yuma Young Marines were in attendance.

One keynote speaker and a familiar face to Yuma has served 20 years as a Marine and currently serves our community.

Sgt. Lori Franklin reminded attendees of the importance of never forgetting those fallen service members.

“Take a moment today while we have a day off and celebrating with our family, to please think about the ultimate sacrifice these families gave, the people who lost their lives…we’re given one day to hopefully think about them, those families and their friends are thinking about them every day," said Sgt. Franklin.