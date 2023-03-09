Skip to Content
F-35 to perform at Yuma Air Show

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Air Show is coming to town this weekend.

High-octane aircrafts will light up Yuma’s sky with aerial aerobatics.

One of the attractions is the F-35 Lightning, set to take to the skies.

The sleek high-octane aircraft is set to perform aerial aerobatics.

The jet is considered by the military as the most reliable tactical aircraft in the joint fleet.

The crew has prepared for weeks with other demo teams for their upcoming performance.

Jonathan Whelan, the demonstration supervisor for the F-35 team states that “it’s a lot of practice and a lot of doing the same thing, repetitions, over and over and over again."

The Yuma airshow takes place this Saturday, March 11 with gates opening at 9 a.m. at the Marine Corps Air Station. 

Chennell Ramos

Chennell Ramos joined KYMA as an MMJ in January 2023. If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at chennell.ramos@kecytv.com

