U.S. District Court in Arizona rejects City of San Luis’ motion to dismiss lawsuit

today at 1:44 PM
Published 1:46 PM

(KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. District Court of Arizona has rejected a motion to dismiss filed by the City of San Luis last Friday.

According to First Liberty Institute, this is in regards to a lawsuit filed by Gethsemani Baptist Church earlier this year.

The lawsuit alleges that the church was forced to shut down its food dispensary because the City of San Luis allegedly violated many ordinances, including restrictions on large trailers in the neighborhood after a truck from the church's Food Ministry crashed into a neighbor's fence.

"The city should vigorously support a church that meets the needs of those going hungry without using government resources," said Camille Varone, Associate Counsel for First Liberty Institute. "It's indefensible that a city would purposefully stop a ministry that feeds the hungry. We hope to allow Gethsemani Baptist Church to once again provide care for the vulnerable, hurting people in the surrounding communities."

To learn more about the judge's decision, see attached file.

Gethsemani_Order on MTD_11.22.24Download

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

