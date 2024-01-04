Local food ministry in danger of closing

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Gethsemani Church's food ministry in San Luis, Arizona is in danger of closing due to the enforcement of a city code that prohibits one and a half ton trucks from parking in residential areas.

This comes after one of the church's trucks crashed into a neighbor's fence in August of last year.

However, this new code could force the ministry to close, according to the church.

“They say that we must stop all the activities because they have a lot of complaints from the neighbors,” said the Church's Pastor Jose Castro.

However, Pastor Castro said they're assisting many locals in need.

“We are helping people with food, clothes, furniture, with medical supplies, with handicap equipment,” said Pastor Castro.

The church wants the city to allow for the loading and unloading of material from the trucks but some neighbors would like the ministry to relocate.

“We feel in constant danger when the Pastor would have trailers here because he didn’t have just one, at one point he had four trucks facing our property and we would say one day one of those trucks are going to crash, they are going to crash, and they ended up crashing," said Angelica Torres, the neighbor who's fence was crashed into by the church's truck.

“At night they don’t let the neighbors sleep because they turn on at night and don’t turn it off until the early morning,” said another neighbor, Alejandra Perez Arce.

We've reached out to the office of San Luis Mayor Nieves Reidel but we're waiting to hear back.