Local thrift store getting back on their feet after fire

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Hands Extended Thrift Store in the Fortuna Foothills has many volunteers coming together to put the local store back on its feet after a fire that happened in June of this year caused for outside inventory and all the merchandise inside of the building to be smoke-damaged.

Some volunteers shared what it means to be able to help the community, and what the store means to them.

"Not only to the Veterans, but to the homeless, just a little a little bit to everybody in the community benefits from the thrift store," said Karen Lebarron, Hands Extended Thrift Store Volunteer.

News 11's Valeria Rodriguez will have the details later this evening.