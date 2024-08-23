Sentencing delayed for former San Luis High School teacher

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former San Luis High School teacher, who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a student, was back in court Friday, but his sentencing did not go as planned.

25-year-old Ivan Martinez pled guilty to one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and one count of Attempted Sexual Contact with a Minor.

Martinez has been in custody for 225 days since his arrest on January 11, and his sentencing was delayed Friday after his attorney requested more time.

Martinez was arrested after and investigation by the San Luis Police Department (SLPD) revealed that he had been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student from October to December last year.

Police found nude images of the girl in Martinez's possession at the time of his arrest.

A mitigation hearing, where the court will consider circumstances that may reduce his sentence, is now scheduled for September 6.