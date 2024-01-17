Former local high school teacher formally charged for sexual abuse of a minor
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former San Luis High School (SLHS) teacher was formally charged Wednesday after being accused of sexually abusing a student who was a minor.
25-year-old Ivan Martinez will be facing 10 charges including:
- Six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
- One count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation
- One count of aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation
- Two counts of attempted sexual contact with a minor
He is being held on a $250,000 bond, cash only.
Martinez was arrested by the San Luis Police Department (SLPD) on Thursday, January 11.
A Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) representative confirmed that Martinez no longer works for the school district and has not been in the classroom since mid-December.
SLPD confirmed that the victim was a female student at SLHS. She is also 16 years old.
In court, it was stated that this allegedly happened from October to December 2023.