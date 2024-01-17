Skip to Content
Yuma County

Former local high school teacher formally charged for sexual abuse of a minor

By ,
today at 1:25 PM
Published 11:02 AM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former San Luis High School (SLHS) teacher was formally charged Wednesday after being accused of sexually abusing a student who was a minor.

25-year-old Ivan Martinez will be facing 10 charges including:

  • Six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor
  • One count of luring a minor for sexual exploitation
  • One count of aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation
  • Two counts of attempted sexual contact with a minor

He is being held on a $250,000 bond, cash only.

Martinez was arrested by the San Luis Police Department (SLPD) on Thursday, January 11.

A Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) representative confirmed that Martinez no longer works for the school district and has not been in the classroom since mid-December.

SLPD confirmed that the victim was a female student at SLHS. She is also 16 years old.

In court, it was stated that this allegedly happened from October to December 2023.

