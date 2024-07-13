Skip to Content
Local students receive free backpacks at back-to-school events this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gateway to the Heart, a local non-profit, is hosting multiple backpack giveaways this weekend as the new school year approaches.

The non-profit gave away free backpacks at locations in the Foothills and Yuma on Saturday morning from 8:00am to 10:00am.

The non-profit will also host a third backpack giveaway on Sunday morning from 8:00am to 10:00am at Joe Orduno Park in San Luis, Arizona.

Lerner & Rowe Gives Back, another local non-profit, also hosted its 10th Annual Free Backpack Giveaway on Saturday morning

The event was held at the Yuma County Fairgrounds where volunteers handed out backpacks filled with school supplies for underserved children. 

