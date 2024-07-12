Lerner & Rowe giving out 750 free backpacks

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorney is giving away 750 free backpacks loaded with school supplies.

The company is giving out more than 5,000 backpacks across several states including Nevada, New Mexico, and Arizona.

The drive-in event will take place at 10 a.m. at the Yuma Fairgrounds on Saturday.

The event will go on while supplies last and students must be present in the car to receive a backpack.

"This is where we live, this is where we work, and this is where we play. Yuma is a city we want to help lift. I don't think that any child should have to worry about where they're going to get their school supplies from in order to be able to succeed throughout the school year," says Jordan Moreno, the Lerner & Rowe Director of Charitable Giving.

They urge those who plan on stopping by to show up early, as supplies can go as fast as 30 minutes.