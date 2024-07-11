More than 2,000 backpacks to be given away by local non-profit

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local non-profit is helping kids go back to school.

"Gateway to the Heart" is giving away more than 2,000 backpacks with school supplies.

It's Saturday 13 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Big Curve Shopping Center on 32nd street in Yuma.

They will also be Foothills Boulevard and 37th Street from 8-10 a.m.

"And it's very important because do you have to give the backpack with school supplies but also the teachers are giving less because they are also financially in need for school supplies for their classrooms," said Regina Villanueva-Mendez/ Gateway to the Heart co-founder

There will be one more backpack giveaway on Sunday at Joe Orduño Park in San Luis, Arizona from 8-10 a.m.