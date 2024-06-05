Mexicali and Imperial Valley activist reacts to Biden’s executive order on border crossings

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA, KECY) - The mayor of Mexicali said the city has been alerted, placed a security border plan, and opened temporary spaces at the city's community center after Biden's executive order was announced.

Meanwhile, in Imperial County, the Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition co-founder said they don't agree with President Biden's executive order.

“The concern in particular regarding this executive order is around that we believe it is violating humanitarian laws that support asylum seekers and refugees to seek asylum at the U-S port of entry," said Daniela Flores, Imperial Valley Equity & Justice Coalition.

Calexico Mayor Camilo Garcia said he was not aware of the order.

He said he found out through other news outlets who asked him if he was invited to the White House.

Karina Bazarte will have more information tonight.