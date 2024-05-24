City of Yuma swim programs open May 25

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma said summer open swim sessions will begin this weekend and residents can enjoy some pool fun.

The Valley Aquatic Center at 4381 W. 18th St. will open on Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. But the center will be closed on Memorial Day.

Admission costs are $3 for youth 17 years and younger and $4 for adults 18 years and older.

After opening weekend and Memorial Day, the Valley Aquatic Center will be open on Saturday, June 1, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. for Water Safety Day.

Then the center will be open from Tuesdays through Sundays, June 2 to July 28 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The City of Yuma said hours will shift to weekends only from August 3-25, and will be closed on August 24.

Marcus Pool at 545 W. 5th St. offers open swim from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays, from May 29 through July 19.

The city said admission to these sessions at Marcus Pool is free.

“School is out for the summer, so hopefully Yuma families and their friends will be able to join us for our open swim programs,” said Recreation Manager A.J. Mosqueda. “Your city pools are ready to help you enjoy your summer safely and affordably. If you plan on going to Valley Aquatic Center with any frequency, consider buying a pass. There are lots of options that are very reasonable.”

The City of Yuma said pool hours and dates may change, contact Parks and Recreation at 928-373-5200 for up-to-date hours.

If you are interested in buying monthly and season passes for open swim programs at Valley Aquatic Center, go to the Parks and Recreation Office on the first floor of City Hall. Season passes are valid from May 25 through August 25.

The City of Yuma said family passes apply to the first five members of the immediate family. An additional fee of $7 will be added for every other family member included on the pass.

Here are the following open swim rules provided by the city: