Learn from Water Safety Day on June 1

Public can swim at the event for free

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The community is invited to learn more about water safety and drowning prevention at Water Safety Day.

The Greater Yuma Water Safety Alliance (GYWSA) invites residents to join the fun and learn important life-saving lessons.

Water Safety Day will be happening on Saturday, June 1, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Valley Aquatic Center, 4381 W. 18th Street in Yuma.

The City of Yuma’s Fire Department and Parks and Recreation staff will provide safety demonstrations that include:

CPR,

lifejacket fittings,

Swiftwater rescue,

and “Reach and Throw, Don’t Go,” a water rescue safety practice.

At the event, there will be water safety information and vendor booths, music, giveaways, and food and beverages will be available for purchase.

GYWSA said it encourages everyone to practice the National Drowning Prevention Association’s five layers of protection:

barriers and alarms,

supervision,

water competency, swim skills,

life jackets,

and emergency preparation.

Every layer must be used together when in or around water to reduce the risk of drowning, said the City of Yuma.

If you have any questions or concerns about the event or you would like to be a vendor, contact Special Events Coordinator Brissa Garcia at Brissa.Garcia@yumaaz.gov or (928) 373-5028.

For more information about water safety or the GYWSA, visit www.yumaaz.gov/watersafety.