New Kennedy’s Karne opens in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An Imperial Valley family-owned business expands to Yuma.

Kennedy's Karne had a ribbon cutting Thursday offering its award-winning carne asada and other products. 

Daniel Soto, the store owner, said he's excited to get involved with the Yuma community.

"Very grateful, I feel very grateful. People have been very nice to us. They have treated us very well on Rants and Raves of Yuma, you name it, leaving reviews. Yuma seems to have a very nice community," said Daniel Soto, Kennedy's Karne market owner.

Kennedy's Karne market has been serving Imperial Valley since 1968.

Its Yuma store is located at 380 E. 16th Street.

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

