Locals attend annual Children’s Festival of the Arts

By ,
today at 3:27 PM
Published 3:55 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dozens of locals attended the annual Children's Festival of the Arts Saturday morning.

The festival started at 10:00am along Main Street in Downtown Yuma, and the event was hosted by the Yuma Art Center.

The event featured local organizations, school and art education supporters. There were also arts and crafts booths full of make and take projects for those who attend. This year's theme was Tropical Bash.

The festival lasted until 3:00pm.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Miriam Ordonez

Si tiene alguna idea de historia que le gustaría compartir, contáctela en miriam.ordonez@kecytv.com

