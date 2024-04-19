Firefighters from Yuma and Imperial Valley participate in simulated scenarios

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Local fire departments are put to the test by imitating real-life situations and scenarios.

In Holtville on Friday, fire departments from Imperial Valley and Yuma participated in mock scenarios including air rescues, wildland training, and shelter deployments.

Firefighters, new and existing, rehearsed in radio communications, hose deployments, and hand tools.

Fire Chief of Holtville, Alex Silva, said these drills help build chemistry and readiness for the occasional curveball.

"It's important because we have a lot of agencies in the valley and Yuma that we get together for fires and that's the only time we actually get to work with each other," shared Silva.

These trainings will move from city to city to help firefighters prepare in the different topographies.