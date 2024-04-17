Skip to Content
Local News

San Luis Frontera Rotary Club to host casino night

San Luis Frontera Rotary Club
By
today at 5:31 PM
Published 5:42 PM

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Frontera Rotary Club will host the Rotary Royale Casino Night next week.

There will be craps, roulette, blackjack and other casino games during the event, which will start from 8:00pm to midnight on Friday, April 26.

The event, located at 780 N. Cesar Chavez Street, will also have two free drinks, appetizers and playing chips.

The cost to attend is $77. To learn more about the event and to get tickets, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content