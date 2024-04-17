San Luis Frontera Rotary Club to host casino night

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Frontera Rotary Club will host the Rotary Royale Casino Night next week.

There will be craps, roulette, blackjack and other casino games during the event, which will start from 8:00pm to midnight on Friday, April 26.

The event, located at 780 N. Cesar Chavez Street, will also have two free drinks, appetizers and playing chips.

The cost to attend is $77. To learn more about the event and to get tickets, click here.