City of Yuma receives more money for transportation hub

today at 10:55 AM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Recently, the Arizona State Transportation Board awarded Yuma a $3.58 million match grant for the planned transportation hub at Hotel Del Sol.

In addition, the grant would bring the total grant money to $14.18 million dollars.

This project has been in the works for several years and Yuma Mayor Doug Nicolls says one of the issues that they have ran into is figuring out how to keep the historical parts of the hotel and saying that they will be tearing down the middle part and rebuilding that.

Nicholls also mentioned construction should start later this year and the contractors are already in place.

