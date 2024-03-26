Skip to Content
Local News

Alice Byrne Elementary School to celebrate its 75th anniversary

By
today at 3:33 PM
Published 3:45 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local school is reaching a huge milestone this week in Yuma.

Alice Byrne Elementary School will be celebrating its 75th anniversary on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Alumni and the entire community are invited to the celebration.

There will be food and other memorabilia on sale.

All proceeds will go towards the school.

"The money will be used for improvements for our school things like the playground, the library and other classrooms," shared Rachel Barkley, Alice Byrne Elementary School Paraprofessional.

The event is free and there will tours around the school where you can learn who Alice Byrne was and what impact this school has had in the Yuma community.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content