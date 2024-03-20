Local school held its annual Vocabulary Hat Parade

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Salida Del Sol Elementary School in Yuma held its annual Vocabulary Hat Parade on Wednesday.

For over a decade, students and teachers from each grade level handmake hats to represent their class' vocabulary themes such as science, technology, and social studies.

The idea for the parade comes from a book called, "Miss Alaineus: A Vocabulary Disaster."

In the story, a girl participating in a spelling bee has a vocabulary disaster, but her classmates throw a vocabulary hat parade for her to make her feel better.

"Every year, our students, our teachers, and our families just get really excited about creating their hat and being able to share it with our community," said Sheila Mendoza, Principal at Salida Del Sol Elementary School.

Families lined the sidewalk as hundreds of students marched down showing off their thinking caps.

The parade included Cibola High School's Marching Band, as well as the City of Yuma Fire Department.