Locals and visitors attend Paranormal Cirque II

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma residents and winter visitors attended Paranormal Cirque II over the weekend.

The event started on Friday, March 1 at 7:30pm at the Arizona Marketplace as this is the first time the horror-themed circus performed in Yuma.

There were two shows on Saturday, one started at 6:30pm and the other that started at 9:30pm, that featured live comedy, acrobatics, and people dressed up as horror film icons, such as Michael Myers and Ghostface.

However, this show is strictly for adults as it contains adult language and has material that is not intended for anyone under the age of 17.

There are two shows on Sunday, one starting at 5:30pm and the other starting at 8:30pm, and the show will go until Monday, which starts at 7:30pm.

To learn more about the cirque, click here. To purchase tickets for the Sunday and Monday shows, click here.

